Oklahoma Man Becomes Internet Sensation After Giving Celebrity a Ride

An Oklahoma man is finding himself in the spotlight after a chance encounter with television celebrity Mike Rowe. After giving Rowe a Lyft ride to the airport, the celebrity took to social media to share his positive experience with the driver and promote his start-up business of building custom trailers.

Mike Morse, the Oklahoma driver, expressed his surprise at the sudden attention he has received since Rowe’s Facebook post. The post, which garnered over 400,000 likes, praised Morse’s friendly demeanor and highlighted his side job as a Lyft driver. Morse explained that driving for Uber and Lyft allows him to make some extra money while also enjoying conversations with different people.

What Morse did not realize during his encounter with Rowe was just how well-known the television host was. As they chatted during the 15-minute drive, Rowe showed genuine interest in Morse’s life and his trailer-building business. It was only when they arrived at the airport that Morse recognized Rowe and was taken aback.

Following their meeting, Rowe asked Morse if they could take a picture together, much to Morse’s surprise. He later shared the story of his encounter with Rowe with his wife and expected it to be a cool anecdote to share with friends. However, Morse soon found his inbox flooded with messages from strangers all over the country who had seen Rowe’s post and were interested in his custom trailers.

The post, which had been shared over 50,000 times, generated a lot of buzz for Morse’s business, with inquiries coming in from hundreds of people across seven different countries. Grateful for the attention, Morse recognizes that his 15 minutes of fame will be short-lived but is thankful for the exposure and positive feedback he has received from Rowe’s post.

Morse believes that being himself and striking up conversations with his passengers is what led to this unique experience. He remains humble and appreciative of the support he has received, while still focusing on building his trailer business.