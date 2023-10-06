Oilplaning: The Latest Skin-Care Technique Trending on TikTok

Oilplaning is the latest skin-care technique that is gaining popularity on TikTok. Similar to dermaplaning, oilplaning involves using an oil during the exfoliation process. According to aesthetician Ashley White, oilplaning can be particularly beneficial for those with dry skin, as the oil acts as an occlusive and prevents transepidermal water loss post-treatment.

However, it is important to note that the use of oil is not essential during dermaplaning and can vary depending on factors such as an aesthetician’s training and the client’s skin type. For individuals with acne-prone skin, caution should be taken when considering oilplaning. Acne can occur after a dermaplaning session due to factors like friction and the type of instrument used. The choice of oil is also crucial, as comedogenic products like coconut oil can exacerbate pustular acne. It is recommended to opt for non-comedogenic oils such as squalane or rosehip oil.

It is strongly advised not to attempt oilplaning at home. This procedure should be performed a licensed aesthetician or dermatologist. DIY attempts can lead to adverse effects, especially for individuals with acne or diabetes. In the case of a cut or injury, proper healing may be impeded, raising the risk of complications.

Although oilplaning is not a new technique, it should still be approached with caution and undertaken experienced professionals. When seeking a provider, it is crucial to choose someone who maintains open communication before, during, and after the procedure. This ensures that any potential adverse reactions can be promptly addressed and remedied.

In conclusion, oilplaning offers a variation of dermaplaning that may benefit individuals with dry skin. However, it is important to consult a professional and exercise caution, especially if you have acne-prone skin or other underlying health conditions.

