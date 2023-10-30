Frustrated Flames Suffer Fifth Straight Loss to Oilers

The Calgary Flames’ losing streak continued on Thursday night as they suffered their fifth straight defeat, this time at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. The final score of 5-2 reflected the Oilers’ dominance throughout the game.

Evander Kane had a standout performance, contributing a goal and two assists to secure the victory for the Oilers. Zach Hyman also made his presence known, recording a goal and an assist, while Leon Draisaitl showcased his playmaking skills with two assists of his own. Stuart Skinner was solid in net, making 26 saves to support his team’s success.

On the other side, Nazem Kadri and A.J. Greer managed to find the back of the net for the Flames, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide in their favor. MacKenzie Weegar provided two assists, but the Flames continue to struggle, losing five consecutive games in regulation.

The Oilers took an early lead in the first period when Brett Kulak capitalized on a pass from Evander Kane, giving Edmonton a 1-0 advantage. The lead doubled when Zach Hyman scored on a 2-on-1 opportunity, with a perfectly executed pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Calgary’s Nazem Kadri briefly sparked hope with a power-play goal, but Evan Bouchard swiftly responded for the Oilers, re-establishing their two-goal lead. A.J. Greer managed to cut the deficit to one in the second period, giving the Flames some semblance of a comeback chance.

However, Vincent Desharnais extinguished any glimmer of hope for the Flames when he netted his first goal of the season, securing a 4-2 lead for the Oilers. Evander Kane added insult to injury with an empty-net goal just before the final buzzer, sealing a convincing 5-2 victory for his team.

