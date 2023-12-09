Oil and Gas Industry Defends Role in Climate Crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The chief executive of UAE-based energy firm Crescent Petroleum has ignited a debate asserting that blaming the oil and gas industry for the climate crisis is akin to blaming farmers for obesity. At the mid-point of the U.N.’s COP28 climate conference, discussions are underway about the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels. However, Majid Jafar argues that it is not the producers of oil and gas who should bear the blame, but rather societal consumption habits as a whole.

While it is evident that coal, oil, and gas combustion contribute significantly to climate change, accounting for more than three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions, Jafar emphasizes that these resources will still be required during the transition to cleaner energy alternatives. He believes that completely excluding oil and gas from the equation is not a feasible scenario, even in the most ambitious plans.

Jafar’s comments challenge the growing chorus of activists and environmentalists advocating for a fossil fuel phase-out. Some 50 oil and gas companies at COP28 recently pledged reductions in methane emissions, which U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres hailed as a positive development. However, he also expressed disappointment that the commitments fell far short of what is needed to address the climate crisis effectively.

Jafar further suggested that Guterres and the U.N. should lead example and adopt alternative lifestyles that do not rely on modern conveniences associated with fossil fuels. While emphasizing the importance of cleaner production methods, Jafar maintains that it is unrealistic to expect countries worldwide to abandon their dependence on oil and gas completely.

The presence of Big Oil at the U.N. climate talks has been a contentious issue, as critics question the level of access given to fossil fuel lobbyists. Nonetheless, proponents, including former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, argue that it is crucial to engage energy giants in discussions and events like COP28.

As the International Energy Agency emphasizes, the fossil fuel industry faces a critical moment of truth regarding its role in the global energy system and the climate crisis. The IEA calls upon the industry to commit genuinely to meeting the world’s energy needs and climate goals, urging a departure from business as usual.