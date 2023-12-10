Shohei Ohtani Joins the Los Angeles Dodgers in Record-Breaking $700 Million Deal

Summary: In a surprising turn of events, Shohei Ohtani, the renowned two-way talent in baseball, has signed a groundbreaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This move shatters previous records and solidifies Ohtani’s status as a unique player in the history of the sport. The deal, announced Ohtani on his Instagram page, exceeds the largest contract in baseball history over $250 million. Notably, Ohtani’s contract surpasses the previous record holder, his former teammate Mike Trout, as well as the largest North American professional sports contract held Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The unprecedented agreement does not include any opt-outs and includes deferred payments to help mitigate the Dodgers’ yearly competitive balance tax payroll. With this historic contract, Ohtani demonstrates a significant commitment to long-term success with the Dodgers. His agent, Nez Balelo of CAA, describes the contract as befitting a truly exceptional and historic player.

Ohtani, who has twice been named unanimous MVP, revolutionized the game excelling as both a pitcher and a hitter. His extraordinary abilities have drawn comparisons to Babe Ruth, marking him as the first two-way player in baseball history since Ruth’s time. Although his career briefly faced uncertainty due to a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, Ohtani’s recovery is progressing well, and he is expected to resume his two-way role 2025.

By joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, Ohtani complements a star-studded lineup that features notable players such as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers, known for their regular-season success, have their sights set on a World Series title following a disappointing past two seasons. However, they still require additional starting pitching, and rumors suggest they may pursue Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With Ohtani now in their ranks, the Dodgers’ chances of securing a championship have significantly improved.