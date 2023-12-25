A Generous Gift: Shohei Ohtani Surprises Ashley Kelly with a Porsche

Summary: Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly’s wife, Ashley Kelly, had made a heartfelt offer to new acquisition Shohei Ohtani, willingly giving up her husband’s No. 17 jersey through a social media campaign. Ohtani reciprocated the gesture surprising Ashley with a new silver Porsche. This shift in jersey numbers signifies Ohtani’s arrival in the Dodgers roster.

In a heartwarming surprise, Shohei Ohtani, the newest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has decided to express his gratitude to teammate Joe Kelly’s wife, Ashley Kelly, gifting her a stunning silver Porsche. This generous gesture came after Ashley willingly offered up her husband’s No. 17 jersey to Ohtani via a social media campaign encouraging him to join the Dodgers.

The emotional moment was captured in a video that the Dodgers shared on their social media platforms. In the footage, Ashley opens the front door to find the new car parked outside her home. A delivery driver informs her that the luxury vehicle is a gift from Ohtani, stating, “It’s yours. From Shohei. He wanted to gift you a Porsche.”

Ashley went to great lengths to persuade Ohtani to choose the Dodgers, using the hashtag #Ohtake17 and showcasing all the No. 17 clothing and accessories owned her family. She even jokingly proposed renaming her baby, Kai, as ShoKai. Ohtani took notice of her efforts and decided to reciprocate the generosity surprising her with the high-end automobile.

This significant gesture solidifies Ohtani’s presence on the Dodgers roster as he takes on the No. 17 jersey previously worn Joe Kelly, who graciously passed it on. Moving forward, Kelly will don the No. 99 jersey for the team.

Not only does this heartwarming exchange highlight the growing camaraderie within the Dodgers organization, but it also demonstrates the impact that social media can have in connecting players, fans, and their families. Ohtani’s generous gift to Ashley Kelly is a testament to the power of community and the appreciation that players have for their teammates and their loved ones.