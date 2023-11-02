Zachary Hightower Finds his Voice and Spreads Joy through Music

Odessa High School student Zachary Hightower has found his passion for music as a means to bring joy and inspiration to people near and far. What started as a birthday wish to have his own TikTok account has turned into a platform where Zachary showcases his singing talent and gains thousands of views.

Zachary’s journey with music began after a traumatic brain injury, and music therapy played a crucial role in his recovery and development. Since then, he has been using his musical abilities to connect with others and make a positive impact.

Through TikTok, Zachary and his mother, Makayla Rainey, have posted videos of him singing along to country music, garnering over 9,000 followers. But Zachary’s love for music extends beyond social media fame. He actively brings music to his school’s life skills program, where he helps other students creating a calming environment through song.

His teacher, Shawn Lunsford, attests to the transformative power of music in Zachary’s life. “Zach will pick out a song and he’ll sing it, and all the students will start swaying with him,” says Lunsford. The therapeutic resonance of music helps create a sense of calm and connection among the students.

According to his mother, TikTok has had a profound impact on Zachary’s confidence and self-esteem. “He’s totally a different child than what he was before TikTok,” says Rainey. Zachary’s ability to showcase his talent online has given him a newfound sense of purpose and has allowed him to connect with a wider audience.

Zachary is not shy about his aspirations to become a country star. He draws inspiration from renowned artists such as Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, and Carrie Underwood. His infectious enthusiasm has even caught the attention of his teacher, who witnessed Zachary gain new followers during an interview.

So, if you’re in Odessa, Texas, Zachary has a message for you: “Please get me some more followers on TikTok!” You can join his growing community and witness his incredible musical journey following him on TikTok at @kaylarainey738.

