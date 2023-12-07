Oh Hyeon-gyu Showcases Striking Prowess for Celtic

Oh Hyeon-gyu has once again proven his worth for Celtic scoring two goals, bringing his total for the season to five. His performance against Hibs highlights the depth of Celtic’s attack beyond the impressive Kyogo Furuhashi.

Despite concerns about Kyogo starting on the bench, Oh quickly eased any worries netting an early goal. His goals showcased both finesse and power, demonstrating his strength as a striker.

Oh’s outstanding performance was celebrated on social media, with the South Korean player expressing his delight at his brace. His contributions on the pitch were crucial before he made way for Kyogo, emphasizing the depth of Celtic’s attacking options during a busy December schedule.

However, Celtic may face limitations in January as both Oh and Kyogo could be participating in the Asian Cup. This leaves Celtic in need of reinforcements, particularly in the striker position, to manage their absence during this period.

To ensure the club is adequately prepared, Celtic should prioritize signing another striker as soon as possible. The upcoming winter break in January presents an opportunity for the club to bring in new talent. By acting swiftly and securing a new addition to the squad, Celtic can maintain their attacking prowess and cope with the demands of losing two key strikers temporarily.

With the right recruitment strategy in place, Celtic can continue to thrive in their quest for success while naviga