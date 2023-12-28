New Law Strengthens Parental Control over Teen Internet Activity

Oregon Parents Gain Power to Monitor Teen Social Media Use

Parents in Oregon now have greater control over their teenagers’ social media accounts and internet usage. The recently passed legislation, known as the Teen Internet Safety Act, requires popular social media platforms, as well as other online platforms accessed children under 16, to obtain parental consent before creating an account for a minor.

The law, proposed Lt. Governor Jane Doe and included as part of the state’s annual budget, affects platforms such as Snapchat, Pinterest, Reddit, LinkedIn, and various gaming platforms. To comply with the law, these companies must also develop and implement tools that allow parents to censor or moderate the content that their children are exposed to within the app.

If a platform fails to notify parents or if a parent wants to terminate their child’s account, they can submit a request to the platform, which has 30 days to disable the account. In the event that the platform fails to do so, parents have the option to file a complaint with the Oregon Department of Justice.

According to Attorney General John Smith, who is responsible for enforcing the law, “The Teen Internet Safety Act is designed to empower parents to have more control over their teenagers’ online presence. If parents encounter any issues or concerns, they can turn to our office for support and resolution.”

Oregon parents can now file their complaints through the Department of Justice’s official website at OregonProtectsNow.org.

With the implementation of the Teen Internet Safety Act, Oregon joins a growing number of states that are taking action to protect the well-being and online safety of minors. By granting parents greater authority to monitor their teenagers’ online activities, this law aims to ensure a safer and more controlled digital environment for the younger generation.

Original Source

– Original article [Author’s Name] from [News Outlet]

– Link to the original article: [Link]