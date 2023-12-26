Ohio Minimum Wage Increases and Social Media Regulations Set to Begin in 2024

In a significant development for Ohio workers, the minimum wage will be raised in 2024 due to a constitutional amendment passed voters in 2006. The minimum wage increase will be based on the rate of inflation.

Starting January 1, 2024, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees will rise from $10.10 to $10.45 per hour, while for tipped employees, it will increase from $5.05 to $5.25 per hour. These adjustments aim to ensure workers have a fair and livable wage.

Alongside the minimum wage increase, Ohio will also see the implementation of a new law governing social media usage among minors. The Social Media Parental Notification Act, signed Gov. Mike DeWine in July, will take effect on January 15, 2024.

Under this act, individuals aged 16 years and below will require parental consent to access social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. Social media platform owners will have the responsibility of implementing procedures to verify users’ ages below 16. This verification process may include signing digital consent forms, using online payment systems, calling toll-free numbers, or engaging in video conferences with trained personnel.

The introduction of this law stems from concerns about the addictive nature of social media and its potential impact on the mental health of children. Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, a strong advocate for the new legislation, believes that parents should play a more active role in managing their children’s digital lives.

It is important to note that online shopping platforms and websites are exempt from the social media regulations, as the focus primarily remains on the use of social media apps.

These new policies reflect Ohio’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights and advocating for the well-being of its younger residents. The minimum wage increase and social media regulations will contribute to building a more informed and financially secure society.