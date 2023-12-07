Ohio’s Minimum Wage to Increase in 2024

Ohio’s minimum wage is set to rise once again, with non-tipped employees seeing an increase of 35 cents per hour, bringing their hourly wage from $10.10 to $10.45. Similarly, tipped workers will also receive a wage boost from $5.05 to $5.25. These adjustments are scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2024. It’s important to note that the minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts amounting to $385,000 or more.

At present, the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 per hour, which is considerably lower than Ohio’s minimum wage. However, the state’s minimum wage legislation, as stated in Constitutional Amendment II-34a, requires an annual increase that aligns with the rate of inflation, specifically tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers over the previous 12-month period leading up to September. From September 2022 to August 2023, the CPI-W index experienced a 3.7% increase.

For employees working at smaller companies with annual gross receipts totaling $385,000 or less, as well as 14- and 15-year-olds, the state’s minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour even after January 1, 2024. This is because their wage is linked to the federal minimum wage, which can only be changed through an act of Congress and the President’s signature.

The increase in Ohio’s minimum wage reflects the state’s commitment to ensuring fair compensation for its workers while also taking inflation into account. As the cost of living continues to rise, these adjustments aim to provide a more livable wage for employees and contribute to overall economic stability.