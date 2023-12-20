New Study Reveals Best Cities for Singles in the U.S.

A recent report has shed light on the best cities for singles in the United States. Conducted WalletHub, the study analyzed various factors to determine the dating scene in 182 U.S. cities.

One surprising finding from the report is that Cincinnati, Ohio, ranked as the 13th-best city for singles in the country. This news comes as a positive development for Ohio residents looking for love.

The study compared cities across three categories: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities. Cincinnati performed well in the fun and recreation category, ranking 25th overall. However, it fell behind in the dating opportunities category, placing 34th. In terms of economics, the city ranked 67th.

Interestingly, other Ohio cities were also included in the study. Columbus ranked 34th overall, while Cleveland landed in the 64th spot. Toledo and Akron placed 66th and 112th, respectively. Cleveland stood out for having one of the highest shares of singles among U.S. cities. However, it fell short when it came to online dating opportunities, ranking 178th out of the 182 cities analyzed.

The report’s top 15 cities for singles included popular destinations such as Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver, and Atlanta. The rankings were based on factors like cost of living, number of social venues, and gender balance among singles.

If you’re single and ready to mingle, consider exploring the dating scene in one of these cities recommended WalletHub. While finding love may be challenging, having a conducive environment can certainly make the journey more enjoyable.