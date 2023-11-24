New Reality Show on Netflix: “Squid Game: The Challenge”

Looking for your next binge-worthy reality show? Look no further than “Squid Game: The Challenge” on Netflix. This 10-episode series features contestants playing children’s games in a bid to win a staggering four and a half million dollars. Based on the popular fictional version, this show kicks off with a staggering 456 participants, including one teacher from Circleville, Ohio, named Kelly O’Dell.

Inspired her son, O’Dell decided to take a leap and apply for the show. Little did she know that this would lead her to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. All the contestants were flown to London and quarantined for three days before filming began.

On day one of the show, the contestants were brought together on set. O’Dell describes the electric atmosphere: “When we walked onto the set, the energy was palpable. It was like being at a rock concert, the excitement radiating from each participant. As we entered the set, you can witness the awe and amazement in everyone’s faces. It truly was an incredible and surreal experience.”

As an ultra runner, O’Dell was no stranger to pushing her limits, but little could have prepared her for the challenges that awaited her in “Squid Game: The Challenge.” Her resilience and determination were put to the test as she competed against others vying for the grand prize.

So, if you’re about to embark on this thrilling journey, keep an eye out for contestant 184 — Kelly O’Dell from Circleville, Ohio. Will she make it to the end and claim the prize? Tune in to find out!

