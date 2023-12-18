Ohio Supreme Court to Review Request for Judge Recusal

The Ohio Supreme Court is currently reviewing a request made Cincinnati attorney Robert Croskery to disqualify Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Alan Triggs from presiding over a high-profile case. The case in question involves a long-standing dispute between Croskery’s clients, the closed Over-the-Rhine Italian restaurant Panino, and Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) and its subsidiary, Cintrifuse.

Croskery’s affidavit filed with the state’s top court alleges that Judge Triggs is biased against the case and lacks the necessary qualifications to preside over it. The attorney claims that the judge harbors a deep-seated prejudice against his clients and shows a clear hostility towards reaching a fair verdict.

This legal battle has been ongoing for years, with both parties accusing each other of breaching their agreement. In 2021, Judge Triggs took over the case after the original judge retired, and he promptly dismissed it on the day of the scheduled trial. However, an appeals court later overturned most of the judge’s decision and ordered Triggs to hold a jury trial on Panino’s claims.

Before the trial could begin, settlement negotiations took place between the parties involved. During this time, there were off-the-record conversations and comments made Judge Triggs that are now being called into question. Croskery argues that these remarks, which the judge eventually allowed to be put on the record, demonstrate a clear bias and lack of impartiality.

In response to the request for recusal, Judge Triggs refused and accused Croskery of attempting to delay the proceedings seeking a more favorable judge. The judge maintains that he is qualified to preside over the case and has the power to lower the jury’s judgment if necessary.

The Ohio Supreme Court will carefully review the arguments presented both parties before making a decision on whether Judge Triggs should be recused from the case. The outcome of this review could significantly impact the future of this complex and contentious legal battle.