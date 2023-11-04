New Ohio State vs. Rutgers Matchup Brings Excitement for Both Teams

In a highly anticipated matchup this weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. This game holds significance for both teams as they look to continue their strong seasons.

Ohio State, currently ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, has been dominant this year with impressive wins over top teams like Wisconsin, Penn State, and Notre Dame. Led coach Ryan Day, the Buckeyes have a 36-2 record in Big Ten games. This history of success makes them a formidable opponent for any team, including Rutgers.

On the other hand, Rutgers has experienced a resurgence this season. The Scarlet Knights have already secured a bowl eligibility, marking a significant achievement for the program. With a 6-2 record, including wins against Power Five competition, Rutgers has shown that they can compete at a high level.

While Ohio State is the clear favorite in this matchup, Rutgers has the potential for an upset. A win over the Buckeyes would be a historic moment for the Scarlet Knights, who have never defeated Ohio State in their nine previous meetings.

One player to watch in this game is Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison is just one game away from tying an Ohio State record set David Boston in the 1990s for the most games with at least 100 yards receiving. With his impressive performance this season, it is likely that Harrison will set a new record.

Fans of both teams can catch the action live on CBS or stream it online on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App. For those looking to subscribe to a streaming service, Paramount+ with Showtime offers a free trial.

In conclusion, the Ohio State vs. Rutgers matchup brings excitement and anticipation for both teams. Ohio State aims to maintain their dominance, while Rutgers looks to continue their successful season with a potential upset. It’s sure to be an exciting game that fans won’t want to miss.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Ohio State’s record this season?

Ohio State currently has a record of [record]. [source]

2. How many times has Rutgers beaten Ohio State in their previous meetings?

Rutgers has never defeated Ohio State in their nine previous meetings. The Buckeyes have won all nine meetings an average of 42 points. [source]

3. Which player is close to tying an Ohio State record for most games with at least 100 yards receiving?

Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State is just one game away from tying the record set David Boston in the 1990s. [source]

4. Where can I watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers live?

The game will be televised on CBS, and it can also be streamed on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports App. Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime can also stream the game for free during the trial period. [source]