Ohio State vs. Purdue: Preview and Predictions

No. 3 Ohio State will face Purdue in a highly anticipated college football game this Saturday in West Lafayette. Ohio State is striving to maintain its undefeated record, while Purdue is looking for a strong performance to boost its chances at bowl eligibility.

In their last game, Ohio State defeated Maryland 37-17 after a slow start. Despite failing to score in the first half, the Buckeyes’ defense held Maryland in check, and their offense picked up in the second half. Ohio State will aim to build on their momentum against Purdue.

Purdue, with a 2-4 overall record, suffered a disappointing 20-14 loss against Iowa in their previous game. While Purdue outperformed Iowa in total yards and first downs, turnovers and missed opportunities cost them the game. They will be determined to bounce back and upset the top-ranked Buckeyes.

Ohio State has an impressive record against unranked opponents under head coach Ryan Day, with a perfect 33-0 record. Their only losses have come against top-ranked teams, highlighting their dominance against lower-ranked competition.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a standout player for Ohio State, recording his third 100-yard receiving game of the season against Maryland. He stands tied for third in Ohio State history with 10 career 100-yard receiving games and has the potential to climb further up the ranks.

The history between Ohio State and Purdue adds an intriguing element to this matchup. Purdue has been known to cause trouble for Ohio State, particularly when playing at home in West Lafayette. In fact, Ohio State has a 1-3 record in their last four visits to Purdue. The most recent meeting resulted in a 49-20 victory for Purdue in 2018.

Despite being the underdogs, Purdue has a reputation for taking down top-ranked opponents when they least expect it. They have a 3-2 record against top-five teams in the past five years. This makes the game against Ohio State all the more exciting and suspenseful.

In terms of predictions, the odds favor Ohio State with a spread of 19.5 points. However, considering Ohio State’s struggles in their rushing attack and the potential for a lookahead spot with Penn State on the horizon, there is value in taking Purdue and the points on the spread. Both teams will be motivated to come out on top, and anything can happen on game day.

