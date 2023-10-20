How to Watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State Game: A Guide to College Football Showdown

This weekend marks a highly anticipated showdown in the Big Ten conference as the Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. With both teams undefeated and ranked within the top 10, this game holds significant implications for both conference and national titles.

The rivalry between Penn State and Ohio State is a storied one, with Ohio State leading the series 24-13. In their last meeting in 2022, Ohio State secured a victory with a score of 44-31.

For fans unable to attend the game in Columbus, there are several ways to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State matchup from home.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET. It will be broadcasted live on FOX.

One cost-effective option for streaming the game is through a live TV streaming subscription, such as Sling TV. Currently, Sling TV is offering a 50% discount on the first month, bringing the cost down to $22.50 for the Blue package with FOX and $30 for the comprehensive Orange + Blue package. These packages provide access to over 50 channels, including FOX, NBC, ESPN, FS1, and the Big Ten Network.

FuboTV is another great streaming option for college football games. They offer access to 14 channels broadcasting live college football, including local, national, and college networks. The Elite plan, priced at $84.99/month, includes ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Currently, fuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial.

For the full schedule of Week 8 games in the 2023 NCAA college football season, including where to watch each game, please refer to the sources below.

