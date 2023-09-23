Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: How to Watch the Top-10 Showdown Live

Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, two powerhouse college football teams, are set to face off in a highly anticipated top-10 showdown. Currently ranked 6th and 9th respectively, both teams hold undefeated records and are vying for a spot in the top five. The game will take place at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, under the bright lights and watchful eyes of football fans across the nation.

Ohio State holds the advantage in their head-to-head meetings, leading the series with 5 wins against Notre Dame’s 2. Last season, the Buckeyes emerged victorious with a 21-10 win in the season opener. With a win in this game, the victor will likely secure a higher rank in the upcoming poll.

For those unable to spectate the game in person, there are several options for live streaming. NBC will broadcast the game, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on September 23. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will be calling the action, while Kathryn Tappen will provide sideline reports. The game can also be streamed through the NBC Sports app or NBC.com logging in with a TV provider.

Another streaming option is Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. However, Peacock has recently increased its prices for its Premium and Premium Plus plans, which offer ad-supported and ad-free tiers respectively. Both plans will feature coverage of the football game.

Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV are also broadcasting the game. Sling TV’s Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue packages include NBC, while Hulu with Live TV offers NBC as one of its 85 live and on-demand channels.

Additionally, FuboTV offers customers access to over 170 channels, including NBC, Bravo, FS1, and ESPN2. The streaming service has three plans to choose from, and new customers can take advantage of a free trial.

YouTube TV is another platform that will showcase the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game, along with over 100 additional channels. The service also offers the option to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket, and new customers can take advantage of a discounted rate for the first three months.

For viewers outside of the country, a VPN service like NordVPN can be used topass regional broadcast restrictions. By connecting to a U.S.-based server, viewers can stream the game as if they were in the United States.

These streaming options provide fans with the flexibility to watch the exciting top-10 showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame, ensuring that no football enthusiast will miss out on the action.

Definitions:

– VPN: Virtual Private Network, a service that allows users to create a secure connection to another network over the internet.

– Poll: A survey or ranking system used to determine the relative strength or popularity of teams or players.

– Head-to-head: A comparison or competition between two individuals or teams.

– Undefeated: Having not lost any games or matches.

Sources:

– None