Ohio State vs. Maryland: Big Ten Clash Preview

Ohio State, ranked No. 4, is set to face off against Maryland in a highly anticipated Big Ten matchup. The Buckeyes are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Notre Dame two weeks ago. Expectations were high for Ohio State to enter this game undefeated, but Maryland has surprised many also being undefeated thus far in the season.

Maryland has flown under the radar this year, starting with a 5-0 record thanks to their high-scoring offense. They are averaging 38.6 points per game, the second-highest in the Big Ten behind Penn State. The Terps have also won two Big Ten conference games, including a dominant 44-17 win over Indiana last week. In contrast, Ohio State struggled offensively against Indiana in their season opener, winning 23-3.

One interesting fact is that Ohio State has won 45 consecutive home games against unranked opponents. Although not the longest streak in the nation, it is still an impressive feat. The last time the Buckeyes lost a home game to an unranked team was in 2014 against Virginia Tech, which became a talking point during the College Football Playoff discussion that year.

Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland’s quarterback, had an impressive performance last week, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for another against Indiana. In comparison, Ohio State’s quarterback, Kyle McCord, has thrown for six touchdowns all season. This raises questions about McCord’s performance, especially given the weapons he has at his disposal.

Although Maryland is off to a great 5-0 start, history suggests that Ohio State will come out on top. In their eight previous meetings, Ohio State has won all eight games, often a large margin. The Buckeyes have won an average of 34.75 points per game against Maryland, with their only close game being a 52-51 win in 2018. This matchup has the potential to be a challenge for Maryland, and the pressure from Ohio State’s defense may lead to mistakes from Tagovailoa.

In conclusion, this Big Ten clash between Ohio State and Maryland is expected to be an exciting game. Despite Maryland’s strong start to the season, Ohio State’s history of dominance against them gives the Buckeyes an advantage. However, anything can happen in college football, and fans will be eagerly watching to see how this matchup unfolds.

