Ohio State University Health Sciences Program Promotes Inclusive Education

A renowned health sciences program offered at The Ohio State University is taking critical steps to ensure that students are well-versed in understanding and addressing issues of privilege, race, and gender. The program, titled Individual Differences in Patient/Client Populations, has received recognition as a recipient of the university’s Affordable Learning Exchange (ALX) grant. This grant encourages instructors to implement open and affordable materials in their courses and enhance the learning experience.

As part of the curriculum, students are required to engage in various discussions and assignments, aimed at deepening their understanding of privilege and its impact on patient care. One notable assignment, called “Unpack the Invisible Knapsack,” asks students to reflect on their own privileges if they identify as White, heterosexual, or able-bodied. This activity draws inspiration from Peggy McIntosh’s influential essay, “White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack.”

To foster a comprehensive learning environment, students are presented with a range of activities to choose from. These include examining White privilege, heterosexual privilege, or able-bodied privilege. Alternatively, they have the option to explore more current topics suggested scholars and activists.

Furthermore, students are exposed to other resources that help them develop a well-rounded perspective. They watch the documentary “White People” and are encouraged to analyze and share their thoughts on the film. Additionally, they explore the concept of race through readings such as “Ten things everyone should know about race,” which addresses the complexities of racial identity and highlights the importance of combating racism.

The objective of these assignments is to prompt critical reflection on privilege and its implications in healthcare settings. Students are encouraged to evaluate their own privileges, consider how their perspectives have evolved, and contemplate how they can use their privilege responsibly to promote equality and inclusivity.

The Ohio State University is committed to academic freedom and fostering an environment where diverse viewpoints are respected. By integrating discussions on privilege, race, and gender into its health sciences program, the university is equipping future healthcare providers with valuable skills and a compassionate understanding of the diverse patient populations they will serve. This inclusive approach ensures that students develop essential competencies to deliver the best care possible while cultivating empathy and respect for all individuals.