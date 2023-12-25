Ohio State Criticized for Misrepresentation of Cotton Bowl Location

Ohio State’s social media team is facing backlash after a recent post about the Buckeyes’ upcoming bowl game. The team referred to the Cotton Bowl as a “showdown in the desert,” despite the game taking place in Arlington, Texas, which is not known for its desert climate or characteristics.

Fans and media members quickly pointed out the error and responded with humorous comments. Many tweets included images of desert landscapes and sarcastic remarks about the supposed desert in Arlington.

The misrepresentation of the Cotton Bowl location Ohio State’s social media team highlights the importance of accuracy in communications, especially when representing a prestigious university’s athletic program. It also showcases the power of social media and the potential for public scrutiny when mistakes are made.

The Cotton Bowl, which will feature Ohio State facing off against Missouri, is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN.

This incident serves as a reminder for social media teams to fact-check and thoroughly research their content before posting. It is crucial to provide accurate information to prevent confusion and avoid criticism from fans and followers.

In conclusion, while Ohio State’s social media team may have missed the mark with their desert reference, it serves as a valuable lesson in the importance of attention to detail and accuracy in digital communications.