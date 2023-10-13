Ohio Senator Proposes Ban on Exclusively Paid Streaming for College Sports

Ohio State fans and local businesses are raising concerns over the exclusive streaming of college sporting events on paid platforms, prompting Senator Bill DeMora to take action. DeMora, a Columbus state senator, believes that publicly funded colleges and universities in Ohio should provide alternative local viewing options when games are only available on paid streaming services.

DeMora’s concern stemmed from the upcoming Ohio State game against Purdue, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock, a paid streaming service. This will be the first time since 1997 that the Buckeyes will not be broadcast on traditional TV. Fans and local businesses are frustrated and feel “blackmailed” into paying for a service they may only use to watch one game. Peacock does not offer a free trial, further adding to the issue.

To address these concerns, DeMora plans to introduce legislation regarding the exclusive streaming of college sporting events. He has already sought assistance from the Legislative Service Commission to delve into the issue and gather further information. As publicly funded institutions, DeMora believes that colleges and universities should be obligated to provide alternative local viewing options when games are aired on paid streaming services.

Peacock offers premium plans for individual users starting at $5.99 per month, with an ad-free option available for $11.99 per month. Businesses have the option to purchase the Peacock Sports Pass to stream sports events. In the case of one Columbus bar, they reportedly spent $3,600 to be able to broadcast the game.

DeMora has referred to streaming services as a “pain in the keister,” citing issues such as slow streaming. Although the game will still be broadcast on local radio, DeMora, an avid Buckeye fan, expressed his disappointment in not being able to attend the game in person.

In conclusion, Senator Bill DeMora is taking action to address the exclusive streaming of college sporting events on paid platforms in Ohio. He believes that publicly funded institutions should provide alternative local viewing options to accommodate fans and local businesses. The issue raises concerns about access to sports events and the costs associated with paid streaming services.

Definitions:

– Peacock: a paid streaming service that offers various plans for individual users and businesses to access sports events and other content.

– Buckeyes: the nickname for the Ohio State University sports teams.

Source: Haley BeMiller, USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau (Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal)