Ohio State Fans React to Streaming-Only Broadcast

Ohio State fans were not thrilled when they learned that the upcoming Week 7 game against Purdue would be broadcast exclusively on Peacock, a streaming service. The announcement of certain streaming-only broadcasts was expected as part of the Big Ten’s new media deal with NBC, CBS, and FOX, but some fans expressed their frustration at having to pay for an additional service to watch their favorite team.

Many fans took to Twitter to voice their disappointment and annoyance. One fan tweeted, “Gross. Let’s put the most viewed team in CFB on a streamed channel.” Another fan sarcastically remarked, “Rather have it on PBS.” Others simply used emojis to express their disdain.

While Ohio State fans may not be happy about the streaming-only broadcast, they can take solace in the fact that things could be worse. Earlier in the season, Michigan had to play their opener with a Peacock-only broadcast after winning the Big Ten the past two seasons.

Overall, the reaction from Ohio State fans highlights the challenges that can come with the transition to streaming-only broadcasts. It remains to be seen how fans will adjust to this new way of watching their favorite teams.

Definitions:

– Peacock: a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a variety of TV shows, movies, and live sports.

– Big Ten: an athletic conference comprising 14 schools located primarily in the Midwest.

