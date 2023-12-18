Ohio State University Provides Guidance on Marijuana Legalization

Ohio State University is addressing the upcoming legalization of marijuana in Ohio clarifying its policies and offering helpful information to students, faculty, and staff. Starting from December 7, 2023, the possession and use of marijuana will be legal for individuals aged 21 and older in the state.

Despite this new law, Ohio State University emphasizes that its students, faculty, and staff are still subject to federal law and university policies regarding marijuana possession and use on campus. This means that even if marijuana is obtained legally under Ohio law, it is strictly prohibited on all university-owned or leased properties, including residence halls, housing facilities, offices, and medical center facilities.

The Drug Free Schools and Communities Act, which supersedes Ohio law, specifically prohibits marijuana possession, use, or distribution in any university activity, including research. As a recipient of federal funding, Ohio State University must comply with this federal law.

University leaders have committed to continuously evaluating their policies and monitoring proposed legislative changes to ensure compliance with the law. Any necessary changes will go through the existing policy process and will be communicated with the campus community.

It is important to note that despite the new law allowing personal possession and cultivation of marijuana, the sale and purchase of marijuana, both in-person and online, will remain illegal until state regulators license approved dispensaries. State regulators estimate that licensing will not be completed until summer 2024. Furthermore, any possession or cultivation of marijuana on Ohio State property, including growing up to six plants for personal use, is strictly prohibited.

Smoking marijuana in public and operating a motor vehicle, bike, or scooter while under the influence of the drug is also prohibited throughout Ohio.

For more information on Ohio State University’s drug-free policies and resources, visit the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website. The university encourages its community to stay informed and abide the laws and regulations regarding marijuana use.