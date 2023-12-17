Ohio Senate Passes Bill Modifying Marijuana Law

Summary: The Ohio Senate has recently passed a bill that modifies the state’s marijuana laws. The bill now awaits approval from the Ohio House before being sent to Governor Mike DeWine for his signature. The proposed changes to the marijuana law were introduced Sen. Rob McColley, and many of the amendments were made in a substitute bill approved the Senate Government Oversight Committee. The bill, known as HB 86, aims to revise the state’s liquor control laws and includes provisions related to home cultivation, taxes, expungement, and immediate access to recreational marijuana.

Home Cultivation and Taxes

Under the current law, individuals 21 and older are allowed to grow six plants per person with 12 plants per residence. However, the new bill limits home cultivation to six plants per household. Additionally, the tax rate would be increased from 10% to 15% at the point of sale for each transaction. The bill also eliminates the proposed cultivators tax and gives local governments the authority to levy an additional 3% tax on marijuana sales.

Expungement and Access

The bill includes automatic expungements for individuals who were previously convicted of possessing 2.5 ounces or less of marijuana. Moreover, the bill allows for the immediate sale of recreational marijuana at dispensaries for Ohioans aged 21 and older, instead of the originally proposed nine-month waiting period. This change aims to provide safe and reliable access to marijuana and reduce opportunities for the black market.

Possession Limits and Revenue Distribution

The possession limits, set at 2.5 ounces, and THC concentration limits, set at 35% for plant material and 50% for extracts, would remain the same under the new bill. Additionally, the bill outlines how the revenue from marijuana sales would be distributed across various funds, including those dedicated to county jail construction, law enforcement training, substance abuse and addiction programs, and suicide crisis lifelines.

Governor DeWine’s Call for Approval

Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference urging the Ohio House to pass the bill quickly so that he can sign it into law. DeWine emphasized the need for a legal marketplace for individuals to purchase marijuana, as without the bill, there would be no legal avenue for obtaining the drug. He stressed the importance of reducing opportunities for the black market and ensuring the safety and accessibility of marijuana for adult use.

Overall, the bill aims to address various issues in Ohio’s marijuana law, including home cultivation, taxation, expungement, and immediate access to recreational marijuana. The modifications made through this bill could have significant implications for the marijuana industry in Ohio and the overall market dynamics in the state.