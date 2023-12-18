Ohio Senate Introduces Targeted Property Tax Relief for Low-Income Seniors

The Ohio Senate has proposed changes to property tax bills that would provide targeted relief to lower-income older adults. The initial bill, which aimed to ease property tax burdens for all Ohioans, has been revised to focus on helping seniors who are 65 years and older and residents who are disabled.

Under the new version of the bill, individuals earning $36,000 or less would be exempt from paying property taxes on the first $30,000 of their home’s value. Those earning up to $75,000 could also exempt a portion of their home’s value based on their income. These changes represent an increase from the current $25,000 exemption for individuals earning less than $30,000.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously, highlighting the importance of preventing Ohioans from losing their homes due to high property tax bills. Sen. Bill Blessing emphasized that the initial proposal’s temporary fix would have created problems in three years when the tax relief ran out. He argued that addressing the underlying issues of high home values and taxes, such as a lack of new home construction and corporate investors turning properties into rentals, is crucial.

While some senators acknowledge that the targeted relief does not help all Ohio homeowners, they view it as a necessary step to address the urgent needs of lower-income seniors. Sen. Kristina Roegner expressed the opinion that a broader reprieve for all property taxpayers would be more effective.

The bill will now need to be approved the House before it can be sent to Governor Mike DeWine for consideration. Democrats have raised concerns about the potential impact on school districts due to the tax exemption, but their proposal for offsetting the impact was rejected.

By focusing on targeted property tax relief for low-income seniors, the Ohio Senate aims to address immediate challenges faced vulnerable communities while acknowledging the need for broader solutions to tackle the root causes of high property taxes and home values.