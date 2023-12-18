Ohioans Can Now Legally Possess Recreational Marijuana

Ohioans aged 21 and older can now legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis in all forms except extracts and can also grow up to six cannabis plants per household, according to a new recreational marijuana law that went into effect on Thursday. Commercial sales of recreational marijuana, however, will not begin until late 2024 due to the need to establish regulations and licensing of dispensaries.

While the law was passed 57% of Ohio voters on November 7th, state lawmakers were unable to reach an agreement on proposed changes before the law took effect. Republican state leaders have indicated their intention to make changes to the law, and several bills have been introduced in the Ohio House and Senate that would alter various aspects of the legislation.

A recent proposal supported Governor Mike DeWine and passed the Senate included immediate recreational sales at medical marijuana dispensaries, lower THC concentrations, and the allowance for home-grow. However, the Ohio House adjourned without taking up the Senate bill, leaving the law unchanged.

Some of the proposed changes include a higher excise tax rate of 15% at dispensaries, the expungement of past convictions for possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, and revised THC limits for plant material and extracts. These changes aim to address concerns such as criminal justice reform and the regulation of high-potency products.

Despite the delay in amending the law, negotiations are ongoing, and lawmakers are expected to reach a final deal before the winter break. Ohioans can now legally possess and grow marijuana for recreational use, and while commercial sales may not commence for several years, the new law marks a significant step toward the legalization and regulation of cannabis in the state.