New Bill Aims to Improve Housing Opportunities for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

A newly proposed bill in Ohio could have a significant impact on the housing prospects of formerly incarcerated individuals. House Bill 50 is making its way through the state legislature, aiming to create a streamlined process for people with criminal convictions to apply for certificates of qualification for housing (CQH). These documents, signed off judges, would signal to landlords that the applicants are low-risk potential tenants.

The CQH program, if implemented, would resemble Ohio’s existing program for employment, which has been in place for over ten years. The bill has garnered support from both landlord groups and criminal justice reform advocacy organizations. Representative Latyna Humphrey, one of the sponsors of the bill, testified that a stable home can mean everything for a returning citizen.

Under HB 50, individuals convicted of a felony would have to wait at least one year after their release, parole requirements, or financial sanctions to apply for a CQH. Misdemeanor convictions would require a six-month waiting period. The common pleas judge in the applicant’s county of residence would review each application.

In determining whether to grant a CQH, the judge would take into account various factors, including the applicant’s criminal history, filings from prosecutors or victims, military history (if applicable), and relevant medical history. Expunged criminal convictions would not be considered.

It is important to note that the judge retains discretion to reject a CQH, as emphasized in an amendment to the bill. Landlords would not be obligated to house individuals with a CQH, but categorical denial based on criminal convictions would be prevented. Instead, landlords would have to assess each applicant on a case-by-case basis, with the certificate serving as proof that the person’s criminal record does not deem them unfit for housing.

The bill also includes provisions to protect landlords who accept individuals with a certificate. They would be immune from negligence lawsuits arising from the tenant’s conduct. However, if a person is later convicted of a felony or violent misdemeanor, their CQH would be revoked.

Supporters of the bill, such as attorney Ashley Ward from the Ohio Justice and Policy Systems, see it as a way to reduce recidivism and homelessness among formerly incarcerated Ohioans. Ward suggested some potential improvements to the bill, including allowing individuals to obtain housing certificates while under post-release control and eliminating any waiting period after being released from state custody, regardless of financial sanctions.

If passed the Senate, HB 50 would need to be passed again the House before it can be presented to the governor for final approval.