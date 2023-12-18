Ohio Senate Approves Changes to Recreational Marijuana Law

The Ohio Senate has made significant changes to the recreational marijuana law that is scheduled to go into effect on Thursday. Governor Mike DeWine is urging the passage of the bill, which comes just hours before the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.

Originally, the ballot measure known as Issue 2 passed during the November election with a 57% majority vote, making Ohio the 24th state to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use. However, as a citizen-initiated statute, the Legislature has the freedom to make adjustments, and they have taken the opportunity to do so.

One of the changes in the bill is the allowance of home cultivation, but it will be limited to six plants per household instead of the original 12. Governor DeWine expressed his preference for no homegrown marijuana but acknowledged that compromises needed to be made in the bill.

Other key provisions of the bill include keeping the possession limits of 2.5 ounces for plants and 15 grams for extracts, as stated in the original Issue 2. The THC content limit will also return to the original level of 35 percent.

Additionally, the bill stipulates that proceeds from recreational marijuana sales will be used to provide legal representation for individuals seeking expungements. Lawmakers aim to start immediate sales at medical dispensaries, beginning on Thursday.

The Senate’s proposal also includes an increase in the approved tax on marijuana products, from 10% to 15%, while removing the additional 15% tax on cultivators. Governor DeWine emphasized that without this bill, Ohioans would be able to possess marijuana legally, but there would be no legal avenue to purchase it.

Furthermore, DeWine highlighted the bill’s objective to protect children from exposure to marijuana smoke in public places through the implementation of a public smoking ban. He believes that the bill will expedite the time frame for when adults can legally purchase marijuana, streamline the process of enacting regulations, and ensure a permanent source of funding for organizations involved in substance use treatment, prevention, and poison control centers.

Governor DeWine is urging both the House and Senate to pass the bill and send it to his desk for approval. The Senate has already rushed to approve the new regulations and restrictions, although it remains unclear when the House will vote on the bill. Once passed, the bill will proceed to Governor DeWine for final approval and implementation.