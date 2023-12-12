Ohio Senate Committee Approves Controversial Changes to Marijuana Legalization Law

Ohio lawmakers are pushing to make drastic changes to the state’s recently approved marijuana legalization law, which is scheduled to take effect this week. The proposed legislation, backed the GOP-controlled Senate committee, seeks to eliminate home cultivation, criminalize the possession and use of marijuana obtained outside of licensed retailers, reduce possession limits, raise the sales tax on cannabis, and redirect funding away from social equity programs towards law enforcement.

During a 30-minute hearing on Monday, the Senate General Government Committee voted 4-1 to attach the marijuana legislation to an unrelated bill about alcohol regulations. Senate President Matt Huffman hopes to pass the changes on the floor as early as Wednesday to take effect before the legalization of possession and home cultivation begins on Thursday.

Advocates and Democratic lawmakers have expressed frustration with the leadership’s push to revise the voter-initiated statute. Republican leaders, including Governor Mike DeWine, argue that voters supported the principle of legalizing marijuana but not specific policies like tax revenue. However, the proposed elimination of home cultivation is expected to face strong opposition, as it was a central aspect of the voter-approved law.

The proposed legislation would also increase the tax rate on marijuana sales and redirect revenue towards law enforcement training, substance misuse treatment, safe driving initiatives, and the state general fund. It would reduce the possession limit and THC limits for cannabis products. Additionally, the bill includes provisions that would negatively impact the hemp industry in Ohio prohibiting the sale of full-spectrum hemp products and imposing restrictions on THC content.

Critics argue that the proposed changes deviate significantly from the voters’ intent and could hinder the development of a regulated and safe marijuana market. They believe that eliminating home cultivation and redirecting tax revenue away from social equity programs will undermine the goals of the voter-approved law.

The amended bill will face further debate and voting before it can be enacted. The proposed emergency clause would require a two-thirds majority vote instead of a simple majority, potentially complicating its path to becoming law. Advocates and opponents of the changes will continue to engage with legislators to voice their concerns and influence the final outcome.