Ohio Governor Urges Lawmakers to Pass Revised Recreational Marijuana Bill

Original Article:

Ohio Governor, Mike Dewine, is calling on lawmakers to pass a bill with revisions to the state’s new recreational marijuana law. The new law, known as Issue 2, is set to take effect on December 7th. However, a measure passed the Senate in a 28-2 vote on Wednesday still needs approval from the House before any changes can be implemented. Therefore, Issue 2 will be put into effect as originally written. As of December 7th, adults in Ohio will be permitted to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and cultivate it at home.

The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday would allow medical dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana as soon as the bill is enacted, thereby expediting the timeline for adult access to recreational cannabis in the state. Governor Dewine stated that this move aims to curb black market purchases and maximize tax revenues for the state.

Additionally, the bill would restrict home cultivation to six plants, rather than the 12 plants initially approved voters in November. The revised bill also includes guidelines on the acceptable amount of THC in marijuana flower and extracts. Furthermore, it proposes a 15% tax on marijuana sales and introduces a process to expunge marijuana possession charges.

This amended version of the bill comes after a series of concessions from the original provisions proposed Ohio Republicans earlier in the week. However, it still requires approval from the House before it can be signed into law Governor Dewine.