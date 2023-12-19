Little Italy Ristorante: A Hidden Gem in Groveport

Summary: Little Italy Ristorante, a family-owned Italian restaurant in Groveport, is being recognized as the best restaurant in Central Ohio the Ohio Restaurant Association. This achievement comes after years of dedication, hard work, and a transition from a grocery store to a pizza business to a full-fledged Italian restaurant.

Groveport, Ohio – Little Italy Ristorante has emerged as a hidden gem in the heart of Groveport, and it is no surprise that it has been named the best restaurant in Central Ohio the Ohio Restaurant Association. What started as a modest grocery store in 1966 quickly turned into a successful pizza business in 1979, and has now blossomed into a beloved Italian restaurant.

CEO Avery Ward expressed his overwhelming joy on social media, extending his gratitude to his incredible team and loyal customers. He believes that this achievement is a testament to their unwavering support and love. Ward emphasized that this is just the beginning for Little Italy Ristorante, promising even more culinary delights and memorable experiences for their patrons.

At Little Italy Ristorante, guests can enjoy a variety of dishes, including their renowned crispy, Columbus-style pizza and traditional Italian cuisine like bruschettas, pastas, and indulgent appetizers. The restaurant recently relocated to its current location on Main Street, providing a cozy atmosphere for diners to savor their meals.

The Ohio Restaurant Association’s recognition of Little Italy Ristorante’s excellence is a significant milestone. The annual Industry Awards Celebration is a prestigious event that honors leaders, professionals, and restaurants that exemplify exceptional quality. This achievement proves that Little Italy Ristorante is making its mark in the culinary scene in Central Ohio.

As the restaurant continues to strive for excellence, patrons can look forward to even more delectable experiences. To stay up-to-date with the latest news and offerings, readers can refer to Little Italy Ristorante’s print publications, (614) Magazine and Stock & Barrel. Free copies of these publications can be found at various locations throughout the area.

Little Italy Ristorante in Groveport is a true culinary gem that has crafted its success through passion, hard work, and a commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences. With this well-deserved recognition, it is undoubtedly a must-visit destination for Italian cuisine enthusiasts in Central Ohio.