Probate Judge in Cincinnati Faces Misconduct Allegations for Facebook Comments

A probate judge in Hamilton County, Cincinnati, is now facing allegations of misconduct after he made controversial comments on a Facebook post regarding a case he was overseeing. The judge in question, Judge Ralph Winkler, was presiding over a guardianship case involving an elderly woman and her son.

In October 2022, the son left criticism on Judge Winkler’s public Facebook profile, expressing his dissatisfaction with the court’s handling of the case. Instead of maintaining a professional demeanor, Judge Winkler responded with a series of comments that have now landed him in hot water.

Among his remarks, Judge Winkler accused the son of neglecting his mother’s care and insinuated that the court’s intervention was necessary to prevent elder abuse. However, the son has vehemently denied these allegations, stating that Judge Winkler’s response was “misleading” and “incorrect.”

Realizing his mistake after the fact, Judge Winkler deleted the comments he had made and also hid the son’s remarks from his public profile. However, the damage had already been done, and the guardianship case remains open to this day. Judge Winkler recused himself from the case in August, but the allegations of misconduct still linger.

The Ohio Supreme Court will be investigating the matter and determining whether Judge Winkler violated any rules or ethical standards. As of now, Judge Winkler and his office have not responded to media inquiries regarding the allegations.

It is crucial for judges to maintain decorum and impartiality, both inside and outside the courtroom. Social media platforms, despite their informality, should not be used as a platform for judges to engage in heated exchanges or make incendiary comments. Such behavior not only undermines public trust in the judiciary but also risks compromising the fairness and integrity of ongoing cases.

