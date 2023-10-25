New Lawsuit Challenges Social Media Giants’ Impact on Youth

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is spearheading a federal lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The lawsuit alleges that the platforms were intentionally designed to addict young users and boost the company’s profits. Yost argues that Meta disregarded the negative consequences its algorithms and features had on children.

Meta, in response, claims to be committed to providing safe experiences for teens online and asserts that it has already introduced numerous tools to support young users and their families. Meta expressed disappointment in the attorneys general’s decision to file a lawsuit instead of collaborating with companies within the industry to establish clear and age-appropriate standards for teen apps.

While Meta acknowledges engaging in conversations with the attorneys general, the lawsuit brings attention to Meta’s own research, which reportedly indicates that their products have harmful effects on children. Meta disputes this claim, stating that their research does not show that Instagram negatively impacts teens. They also cite a 2022 Pew Research report to support their argument.

Amidst this legal battle, Ohio lawmakers have enacted a provision called the “Social Media Parental Notification Act” to protect children from the detrimental effects of excessive social media use. The new law, effective January 2023, mandates parental consent for individuals under 16 years old to join social media platforms. It also enables parents to set filters on their children’s accounts to restrict access to inappropriate content and limit the amount of time spent on the platforms.

Meta contends that it has already implemented safeguards to support teenage users. For instance, accounts for users under 16 are automatically set to private, and access to sensitive content is restricted. However, critics argue that these safeguards have loopholes, as the age requirement currently only extends to 13 years old.

The upcoming legislation will require social media companies to verify the age of their users through various means, such as credit cards, postal mail, or toll-free numbers. Failure to comply with these verification requirements will result in penalties. Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted stresses the need to address the root causes of the problems faced children on social media platforms, suggesting that social media and gaming could contribute to these issues.

Overall, this lawsuit highlights the ongoing concerns regarding the impact of social media on young individuals and calls for greater accountability from technology companies in protecting children’s well-being and safety online.

FAQ: