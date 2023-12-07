Ohio Senate to Make Changes to Legalization of Adult Use Marijuana

The Ohio Senate is gearing up to introduce modifications to the recently approved initiated statute, which legalized the adult use of marijuana. While the law is set to go into effect on December 7th, after receiving 57% of the vote in November, lawmakers are now preparing to review proposals to change various aspects of the legislation.

Unlike constitutional amendments, initiated statutes can be repealed and amended the General Assembly. Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, and Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman have each voiced their desire to alter certain elements of the 41-page initiated statute. These changes include adjustments to taxation levels, distribution of tax revenues, THC limits, protections for businesses implementing anti-drug policies, and clarifications about outdoor marijuana use.

In the House, two bills have already been introduced that seek to implement some of these changes. However, it remains uncertain how these various ideas will be transformed into legislation that can pass both chambers. Governor DeWine and President Huffman have expressed the need for urgency in making these changes, while Speaker Stephens argues that the legislature need not rush.

State Senator Mark Romanchuk, a Richland County Republican, even went as far as suggesting that the entire initiated statute could be removed and that the Senate might vote to legalize recreational marijuana incorporating it into the state’s existing medical marijuana laws. Although Romanchuk did not provide specific information about which parts of the law would be included in the medical law if his idea gained traction, a spokesperson for President Huffman assured that the law would not be completely gutted.

The Senate intends to make critical changes to the initiated statute, addressing issues such as tax structure, THC limits, and indoor smoking laws. President Huffman has also criticized the law’s distribution scheme and believes that the 10% excise tax on marijuana products is too low. He disagrees with a program in the legislation that provides discounts on applications and licenses to people affected the war on drugs who want to enter the marijuana business.

The Senate hopes to insert the proposed changes into existing bills that have already gained approval in the House. This strategy ensures that the House will prioritize the approval of these changes since they are attached to bills that have already passed in the chamber. State Senator Stephen Huffman, who sponsored Ohio’s medical marijuana bill, sees his Senate Bill 9—an update to the state’s medical marijuana law—as a potential vehicle for implementing changes to the new recreational marijuana law.

Despite the impending effective date of the law, practical implementation will not occur until licensing rules have been established and adult-use cultivators, testing labs, processors, and dispensaries have been licensed. President Huffman aims to make changes before regulators begin establishing these rules to provide them with a clear understanding of the final parameters of the law. However, Speaker Stephens believes that it is unrealistic to pass amendments before the given deadline.

The Ohio Senate is now expected to make crucial alterations to the voter-approved adult use marijuana law. These changes will play a decisive role in shaping the regulatory landscape surrounding marijuana use in the state of Ohio.