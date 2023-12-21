Hunter in Ohio Bags Massive Whitetail, Potentially Breaking State Record

A skilled hunter in Ohio recently took down a gigantic 12-point whitetail, which could potentially break the state record. The buck was measured experts from Buckmasters Whitetail Trophy Records (BTR) and scored an impressive 208 ⅝”, making it the new record holder in the Perfect category for all weapons in Ohio. If confirmed a panel of judges later this year, the buck would rank third in the world on the Boone & Crockett list.

The successful hunter, Jason Thomas, had been tracking this buck since 2021 when it was just an eight-point. Thomas had seen the buck frequently on trail cameras on the farm where he was hunting. Although the buck disappeared from that property in 2022, Thomas spotted it again on a neighboring property in August of this year. He was determined to hunt this potential record-breaking buck.

Thomas secured hunting permission from neighboring landowners and spent several nights a week monitoring the buck’s movements. As the archery season began, Thomas was losing hope as the buck seemed to disappear. However, on October 23, he finally captured a picture of the buck in his food plot during shooting hours, reigniting his motivation.

On October 28, after weeks of hunting, Thomas spotted the buck in the corn fields. He carefully planned his approach and managed to get within 30 yards of the massive deer. As the buck turned to scratch its back, Thomas took a shot and successfully hit it.

With the help of his friends, Thomas located the buck, which had fallen approximately 100 yards from where it was shot. The shot was precise, hitting the double lung just three inches behind the shoulder.

The Ohio DNR Big Buck Club, along with Boone & Crockett scorers, will officially score Thomas’s buck on December 30, 2023. If the record-breaking status is confirmed, it will be another remarkable achievement for Ohio’s hunting community.