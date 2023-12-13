Ohio Lawmakers at Odds over Amendments to Recreational Marijuana Law

Ohio lawmakers are facing major disagreements over potential amendments to the state’s new recreational marijuana law, which is set to go into effect in two days. The Ohio Senate recently released its proposal, which includes eliminating home grow and setting lower THC limits for cannabis products. In response, Rep. Jamie Callender introduced House Bill 354 as the House’s proposal for recreational marijuana legislation.

Callender’s proposal aims to find a middle ground maintaining the home grow provision while establishing guidelines for use and advertising. The bill also addresses concerns about secondhand smoke and ensures that minors are not targeted advertising. Callender emphasized the importance of respecting the opposition’s viewpoint and addressing their valid points.

While the Senate version of the bill faces criticism for significantly limiting possession of cannabis products, Callender’s bill has bipartisan support. It aims to regulate recreational marijuana similar to alcohol and tobacco, allowing local communities to have a say in the legislation. The proposal also establishes “guardrails” to prevent illegal sales from home-grow operations.

One point of disagreement between the two proposals is the excise tax rate. The Senate version suggests raising it from 10% to 15%, while Callender’s bill keeps the conversation open. Both sides agree that the tax rate should not be so high as to discourage participation in Ohio’s cannabis industry.

The goal of the legislation is to give local municipalities greater control over how to use tax revenue, in alignment with Ohio’s home rule state status. While Callender is confident the bill can move quickly, he and other House members are not in a rush to pass anything this week. Discussions are ongoing across chambers, with negotiations being a possibility. If negotiations fail, allowing the initiated statute to go into effect becomes a strong bargaining position.

To enact any amendments Thursday, an emergency clause would be required, making it necessary to garner more votes in each chamber. However, some House members doubt there are enough votes for an emergency clause on the Senate bill.