Ohio Lawmakers Clash Over Proposed Amendments to Recreational Marijuana Law

Ohio lawmakers are engaged in heated debates over potential changes to the state’s incoming recreational marijuana law. With only two days until the law goes into effect, major differences of opinion are standing in the way of any amendments.

The Ohio Senate recently released its proposal, which includes eliminating home grow and imposing lower THC limits for cannabis products. In response, Rep. Jamie Callender introduced House Bill 354 as the House’s alternative proposal. Callender’s bill maintains the home grow provision while establishing guidelines for use and advertising, aiming to respect the will of Ohioans who voted in favor of the law.

One of the key differences between the two proposals is the issue of advertising and secondhand smoke concerns. Callender’s bill seeks to model regulations off those for alcohol and tobacco, with restrictions on content aimed at minors and limitations on advertising placement near schools and churches. The Senate version, according to Callender, undermines the core intent of the law and disregards the voters who supported it.

Interestingly, Callender’s bill has garnered bipartisan support, unlike the Senate proposal. Representative Casey Weinstein stated that the House bill would regulate recreational marijuana similarly to tobacco and alcohol, while also allowing local communities to have a say. On the other hand, the Senate’s version, which further restricts possession of cannabis products, was criticized as a complete repeal of the original law and a betrayal of voters.

Another crucial aspect of the legislation is the tax rate on cannabis. While the Senate proposed increasing the excise tax rate from 10% to 15%, Callender emphasized that this is still subject to discussion in his bill. Both Callender and Weinstein agree that the tax rate should not be so high that it drives people away from Ohio’s cannabis industry.

Ultimately, the fate of the proposed amendments remains uncertain. Callender remains hopeful that negotiations will yield a compromise, but he is also open to letting the initiated statute go into effect if an agreement cannot be reached. Regardless of the outcome, lawmakers are adamant about taking the time to ensure they get the legislation right for the residents of Ohio.