Ohio Lawmakers Push for Permanent Daylight Saving Time

Ohio lawmakers are making a renewed effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the state. House Concurrent Resolution 7 was passed the House, urging Congress to transition permanently to Daylight Saving Time. The resolution highlights the numerous benefits of having additional daylight in the evening hours, including increased outdoor playtime for children, expanded economic opportunities, energy savings, improved traffic safety, and reduced crime rates.

Representative Rodney Creech, one of the sponsors of the bill, emphasized the need to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, citing the positive impact it would have on road safety and mental health. However, in order to implement this change, federal law would need to be amended as per the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which allows states to change standard time but not Daylight Saving Time.

Rep. Bob Peterson, another sponsor of the bill, pointed out that similar legislation has been introduced in almost every state since 2015, with a total of 450 bills and resolutions aiming to make either Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time permanent. Peterson expressed his hope that Ohio would be at the forefront of advocating for this change.

The practice of changing time has been observed in the United States since the early 1900s. However, there is a growing sentiment that it disrupts people’s lives and no longer serves a practical purpose.

The resolution will now be moved to the Ohio Senate for further consideration. If successful, Ohio could join a growing number of states that are pushing for permanent Daylight Saving Time.