Ohio Lawmakers Push for Permanent Daylight Saving Time

In a recent development, lawmakers in Ohio are once again rallying to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. House Concurrent Resolution 7, which urges Congress to transition permanently to Daylight Saving Time, was recently moved forward the House. The resolution highlights the various benefits of Daylight Saving Time, including extended daylight in the evenings, increased outdoor playtime for children, expanded economic opportunities, energy savings, improved traffic safety, and reduced crime rates.

Representative Rodney Creech, one of the bill’s sponsors, emphasizes the importance of making Daylight Saving Time permanent, stating that the committee process revealed multiple advantages, such as enhanced road safety and support for mental health. This call for permanent time change aligns with a larger national trend, as legislators in almost every state have introduced over 450 bills and resolutions since 2015, advocating for either Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time to be made permanent.

Representative Bob Peterson, the other sponsor of the bill, highlights Ohio’s role as a leader in advocating for this change. Peterson points out the illogical nature of the current time-changing system, questioning why such a disruptive practice continues to affect our lives. It is worth noting that the Uniform Time Act of 1966 allows states to change standard time but not Daylight Saving Time, necessitating a change in federal law for Ohio’s proposal to be realized.

Since the early 1900s, the United States has been observing time changes, but the push for permanent Daylight Saving Time demonstrates a growing desire for consistency and stability. The resolution will now be presented to the Ohio Senate, where further discussions and decision-making will take place. Ohio’s initiative adds to the broader dialogue surrounding the future of Daylight Saving Time, leaving us to ponder if more states will join the crusade for a permanent time change.