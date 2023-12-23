King’s Island’s WinterFest Ranks as One of the Top Holiday Events in the Country

In a recent report, USA Today has recognized King’s Island’s WinterFest as one of the top holiday events in the country. With its stunning display of over 5 million lights, thrilling rides, ice skating, festive parades, and a remarkable 314-foot-tall Christmas tree surrounding the park’s iconic Eiffel Tower, WinterFest has captured the hearts of both visitors and industry experts alike.

The amusement park industry panel of experts nominated King’s Island for this prestigious accolade, and after an intense 28-day voting period, USA Today readers were convinced that it hosts one of the most exciting and magical holiday events in the nation.

What sets WinterFest apart from other amusement park events are the enchanting experiences it offers. Visitors can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit as they stroll through the park’s dazzling light displays, indulge in delicious holiday menu options, and feel the rush of excitement on the park’s thrilling rides. The magical atmosphere created WinterFest is truly unparalleled.

While King’s Island WinterFest ranked number 3 on the list of best holiday events hosted amusement parks, it is not the only park that made the cut. Other notable amusement parks featured in the list include Silver Dollar City’s “An Old Time Christmas” in Branson, MO, SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration in Orlando, FL, San Antonio, TX, and San Diego, CA, and Hersheypark Christmas Candylane in Hershey, PA.

If you’re planning to experience the wonder and joy of WinterFest, don’t miss out on this extraordinary event. The park is open on select nights until December 31. Be sure to check Kings Island’s website for park hours and plan your visit accordingly.

King’s Island’s WinterFest continues to captivate visitors with its dazzling lights, festive attractions, and magical experiences. It’s no wonder this exceptional event has received such recognition as one of the top holiday events in the country.