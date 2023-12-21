Ohio Hunters Celebrate Successful Deer Gun Hunting Season

Ohio hunters recently wrapped up a successful seven-day deer gun hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. During this week, a total of 70,118 deer were taken hunters across the state.

While the numbers slightly dipped compared to last year’s figures, it is still an impressive harvest. The ODNR reported that 36% of the deer taken were antlered, while 64% were antlerless.

Several counties stood out as top destinations for deer hunting during this season. Coshocton took the lead with 2,441 deer checked, closely followed Tuscarawas with 2,260. Ashtabula, Muskingum, and Knox rounded out the top five counties.

Ohio proved to be a popular hunting ground for out-of-state hunters as well. Pennsylvania hunters topped the list with 7,078 nonresident licenses, followed Michigan with 4,733. West Virginia, North Carolina, and New York also ranked among the most popular states from which hunters traveled to Ohio.

The success of the deer hunting season can be attributed to Ohio’s efforts in managing and conserving its wildlife population. Through the HuntFish OH mobile app, hunters have access to a range of resources, including game checking, exploring public hunting areas, purchasing licenses, and learning about county bag limits.

Although the gun hunting season has concluded, there are still opportunities for hunters to participate. A bonus weekend of gun hunting will take place on December 16-17, followed the muzzleloader season from January 6-9, 2024, and the archery season until February 4, 2024.

Ohio’s dedication to providing a vibrant hunting experience ensures that both residents and nonresidents can enjoy the thrill of the hunt while contributing to the management of the state’s deer population.