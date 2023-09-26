Ohio County Schools Apologize for Inappropriate Social Media Behavior

Ohio County Schools has recently announced that they have accepted the resignation of an employee who engaged in inappropriate social media behavior. Although the name of the employee has not been disclosed, the incident occurred on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to a meme.

The meme in question depicted adult entertainment stars with the text of two colleges, Oregon and Colorado, overlaid on the image. Under the Ohio County Schools account, the employee responded with three laughing emojis and a kissy face. However, this reply has since been deleted.

In a statement, Ohio County Schools expressed their regret, acknowledging that the post was visible to students, families, and the community. They extend their sincerest apologies for any offense or harm caused this incident.

The school district does not make any excuses for the employee’s behavior and emphasizes that they take full responsibility for the incident. They also affirm that such social media use is not condoned the district and is not reflective of its values or standards.

Ohio County Schools is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff members. They maintain that professionalism and appropriate conduct should always be upheld, even in online platforms.

The school district understands the importance of social media as a means of communication but stresses the need for employees to exercise caution and common sense when representing Ohio County Schools online. They will continue to educate their staff members on responsible social media use to prevent similar incidents in the future.

