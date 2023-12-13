Unlock Limitless Content with a Subscription

Summary: Gain access to a plethora of digital content with our subscription packages.

Are you tired of limited access to online content? Look no further! With our subscription packages, you can enjoy unlimited access to a wide range of digital content and enhance your online experience.

Introducing our Essential Digital package, for just $1 for the first 6 months, you’ll have exclusive access to our website and our user-friendly apps. Stay up-to-date with the latest news, sports, entertainment, and more. But that’s not all! The package also includes the eNewspaper, a digital version of the newspaper which replicates the experience of reading a physical paper.

For those who crave a little extra on Sundays, we offer the Sunday Plus package at just 92¢ per week. Not only do you get all the features of Essential Digital, but you also receive a printed copy of USA TODAY Crossword every Sunday. Immerse yourself in the challenging world of crossword puzzles while enjoying the convenience of digital content throughout the week.

If you can’t get enough of the USA TODAY Crossword and prefer the tactile experience of a physical newspaper, our Daily Plus package is perfect for you. For only $2.99 per week, you’ll receive all the benefits of Essential Digital along with print delivery of USA TODAY Crossword from Sunday to Friday. Dive into the crossword on paper while using our digital platform to stay connected with all the latest news, articles, and more.

Join our subscription family today and unlock limitless possibilities. Explore, learn, and engage with our diverse range of content online and in print. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to stay informed and entertained. Subscribe now and experience the world of unlimited digital content at your fingertips.