Ohio Selected as Priority for Amtrak Expansion Plans

In a significant move towards expanding Amtrak services in Ohio, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has announced four key routes that will receive federal funding. This development was unveiled US Senator Sherrod Brown, who emphasized the importance of providing accessible Amtrak service across the nation.

The selected routes, each receiving $500,000 in funding through the FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program, are as follows:

1. The 3C+D Corridor: This route aims to connect Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Cincinnati.

2. The Midwest Connect Corridor: It will establish connectivity between Chicago, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

3. Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit: New service will be introduced along this route, enhancing transportation options between these cities.

4. Daily service on The Cardinal line: Currently operating three times a week, this line connects Cincinnati to Chicago, Washington D.C., and New York City.

The allocated funds will be utilized to plan necessary track improvements, establish new stations, and procure additional equipment for each corridor. While further rounds of federal funding will be required to execute these expansion plans, the Ohio corridors have been assured of priority in future funding competitions.

Amtrak has clarified that initial costs for establishing service will be covered federal funding. However, sustained financial support from the state and local entities will be essential for the long-term viability of these lines.

Congress members have been notified regarding the funding decisions, and an official announcement from the FRA is expected later this week. Notably, the recently signed bipartisan infrastructure bill has allocated approximately $66 billion for Amtrak expansion nationwide, reinforcing the significance of this development.

While the 3C+D line appears to be the most likely to be implemented first, the planning process is anticipated to be time-consuming. Therefore, it may still be several years before service on these new routes officially commences.

The Ohio Rail Development Commission, with the support of Governor Mike DeWine, applied for the Corridor ID funding for the 3C+D line. Meanwhile, the application for the Chicago-Columbus-Pittsburgh corridor was submitted the city of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). Columbus has already identified a potential location for a passenger train station near the Greater Columbus Convention Center, which has the potential to serve both corridors.

Overall, the selection of Ohio as a priority for Amtrak expansion signifies a significant step towards improving transportation opportunities, fostering economic growth, and connecting communities across the state.