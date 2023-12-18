Ohio Joins Multistate Lawsuit Against NCAA Transfer Eligibility Rule

Ohio Attorney General Leads Effort to Challenge NCAA’s Transfer Policy

Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, is taking the lead in a multistate lawsuit against the NCAA over its transfer eligibility rule. The attorney general claims that the rule infringes on college athletes’ rights to market their labor and control their education. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, aims to prevent the NCAA from enforcing the rule.

The rule in question requires Division I college athletes who transfer to wait for a year before competing in games, unless the NCAA waives the rule for a specific athlete. Although the NCAA began exempting first-time transfers in 2021, it continued to enforce the rule for subsequent transfers. Yost argues that the numerous exceptions within the rule make it indefensible and calls for the restoration of fairness, competition, and autonomy for college athletes.

Yost cites the Sherman Anti-Trust Act as the basis for the lawsuit, claiming that the transfer eligibility rule violates this act engaging in monopolistic business practices. In a letter sent to the NCAA six weeks ago, Yost expressed concerns regarding the eligibility status of Aziz Bandaogo, a basketball player for the University of Cincinnati. Although Bandaogo’s appeal for a waiver was initially denied, he has now been cleared to play.

The lawsuit also highlights the issue of inconsistent application of the transfer rule. Yost argues that this inconsistency undermines the fairness and integrity of the system. Prominent college athletes, including Heisman-winners Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield, as well as former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, have previously transferred during their college careers.

Joining Ohio in this legal action are six other states: Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Together, they seek to challenge and overturn the NCAA’s transfer eligibility rule, aiming for a more equitable and transparent system for college athletes.