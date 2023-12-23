FBI Investigates Email Threats Targeting Ohio Schools

The FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are currently investigating a series of email threats that have targeted multiple school districts in Ohio. The threats, which were made through an account claiming to be a Russian terrorist, have raised concerns about the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

Multiple schools in Montgomery County and throughout Ohio have received these email threats. While there is currently no evidence supporting the credibility of these threats and no imminent danger has been identified, law enforcement agencies are treating the situation seriously and taking necessary precautions.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of educational institutions. The sheriff’s office is working closely with federal and local partners to thoroughly investigate the email threats and protect schools in the area.

Parents, students, and school staff have been advised to stay informed through official channels, including updates from local law enforcement agencies and school authorities. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to these threats to their local police department.

Similar threats were also reported in Texas, but law enforcement found them to be non-credible. Although the specific school districts in Ohio that received the threatening emails have not been disclosed, school administrators are taking the necessary steps to ensure student safety.

Superintendents from various districts, including Oakwood and Greenville, have communicated with parents to address the situation. While the threats may not be deemed credible, schools are still cooperating with law enforcement and implementing safety procedures.

At this time, it is important for everyone to remain calm and trust that law enforcement agencies are diligently working to investigate these threats and ensure the safety of Ohio schools.