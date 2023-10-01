Moonlighting Finally Available for Streaming on Hulu

After 34 years, the beloved TV series Moonlighting is finally making its way to streaming platforms. Hulu has confirmed that all 67 episodes of the show will be added to its library on October 10. This is exciting news for fans of the series, as Moonlighting has been notoriously difficult to access in the modern era due to its heavy use of licensed music.

Moonlighting, which aired on ABC from 1985 to 1989, stars Cybill Shepherd as former model Maddie who runs a detective agency with Bruce Willis’ character, David. The show gained popularity for its unique blend of metafictional comedy, detective stories, and the legendary romantic tension between Maddie and David. The series not only propelled Willis to stardom but also revived Shepherd’s career.

One of the highlights of Moonlighting is its innovative approach to television. Creator Glenn Gordon Caron and his writers enjoyed playing with the conventions of TV, resulting in a chaotic yet beloved series. For example, in season 3, there is an episode called “Atomic Shakespeare” entirely written in iambic pentameter. In this episode, a young fan of the series envisions the characters re-enacting The Taming Of The Shrew Shakespeare.

For those who are unfamiliar with Moonlighting, this streaming release will provide the opportunity to experience its intriguing blend of genres and captivating performances. It is worth noting that the series also features Allyce Beasley and Curtis Armstrong in supporting roles.

If you are planning to watch Moonlighting on Hulu, we have compiled a list of ten of the best episodes to help you get started.

Source: NPR