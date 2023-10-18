Algerian Footballer Youcef Atal Suspended Nice Over Social Media Post

Algerian international Youcef Atal has been suspended Ligue 1 club, Nice, due to a social media post concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict. Atal, who has been with Nice since 2018, has since removed the post. The defender was summoned to speak with the club following his return from international duty with Algeria.

In response to the situation, OGC Nice issued a statement acknowledging that Atal had recognized his mistake and promptly deleted the controversial post. The club also highlighted his written and public apologies. However, considering the nature and severity of the shared publication, Nice decided to enforce immediate disciplinary action against Atal, pending any additional punishments that may be determined sporting and judicial authorities. Consequently, the player has been suspended until further notice.

Youcef Atal expressed his remorse for the deleted post on Instagram, expressing that it was not his intention to shock people and offering his apologies. He clarified his standpoint, emphasizing his strong condemnation of violence worldwide and his support for all victims.

Nice is currently ranked second in Ligue 1, trailing only one point behind AS Monaco. The team is scheduled to face Olympique de Marseille, currently in sixth place, on Saturday.

Sources: None.