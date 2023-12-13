Offset Hints at Growth and New Beginnings Amidst Split Rumors with Cardi B

Offset recently took to social media to offer a cryptic glimpse into his mindset amidst swirling rumors of his breakup with Cardi B. While Cardi B made an official announcement of their split on Instagram, Offset shared a series of photos from his recent performance at a concert, channeling the iconic Michael Jackson. In the images, Offset can be seen wearing a suit reminiscent of the King of Pop, complete with a rhinestone-studded glove. The enigmatic caption accompanying the photos reads, “Elevation is key.”

Speculation of a breakup between Cardi B and Offset began when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cardi further fueled the rumors with Instagram Story posts that hinted at the end of their relationship. She expressed feeling tired of protecting people’s feelings and emphasized the need to prioritize herself.

Cardi later confirmed her single status in an Instagram video, addressing her fans directly. She mentioned that she had been dropping clues through her social media activity and unfollowing certain accounts. She also addressed allegations made Blueface regarding Offset’s involvement with another person, expressing doubts about their veracity. Cardi stated her desire to start the new year with a fresh, open mindset and curiosity for a new life and new beginning.

This is not the first time Cardi B and Offset have faced a separation in their relationship. They previously experienced a split in 2018, only to reconcile shortly thereafter. Persistent rumors of Offset’s infidelity have plagued the couple throughout their relationship. The exact reasons behind their current breakup remain unclear.

As the speculation continues, their past history suggests that this may not be the final chapter in their complex love story.